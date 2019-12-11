Neighbor upset after video reveals city worker throwing recycling bin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people in Louisville's Portland neighborhood thought it was just kids causing trouble when their recycling bins kept being found out of place or broken.
But what a home security video is now revealing is maybe more upsetting to one of those neighbors.
James Garfield said, at first, it was just annoying, but it’s happened so often he’s worried it’s going to start costing him money.
“We found our bin either between the vehicles or out in the middle of the street,” Garfield said. “Sometimes we found them all the way down the street.”
Garfield said Tuesday that was the case again. It’s a nuisance that he said neighbors have been noticing, along with a pattern of bin damage and displacement.
“A lot of them say, ‘Well, it’s the kids doing it,’” Garfield said. “No, the video says that they are doing it.”
Garfield is referring to the people he said he trusted with the property he might have to pay for it gets damaged.
He said a camera outside his home reveals it’s not kids who are causing him the headache, but city workers are trashing his trash bin.
“They charge us taxes to pick up the sanitation and recycling,” Garfield said. “They charge us for the bins, they make money off the recycling of the items, but they don’t give us the common courtesy of not trashing the item.”
Garfield said when bins like his get damaged, they can cost $45 to replace.
“This is my third one in four years, and they expect me to pay for another one if this one gets busted,” Garfield said.
Garfield added that he’s reached out to his Metro Council member, Donna Purvis, and said he feels she’s taking the issue seriously.
