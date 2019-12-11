New Board of Education members could terminate commissioner Thursday

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis
By Sarah Jackson | December 11, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 12:13 PM

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Board of Education announced they will meet Thursday morning to consider replacing the state education commissioner.

In his first executive order, Governor Andy Beshear appointed 11 new members to the board. Within hours of the announcement, the former board members filed a lawsuit, claiming the move was legally questionable.

In an agenda released Wednesday morning, the plan allows for discussion and possible action to terminate the contract of Commissioner of Education Dr. Wayne Lewis. It also includes appointing an interim commissioner.

The new members will also be sworn in at the special meeting.

