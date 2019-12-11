Pedestrian hit on I-65 Northbound in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit Tuesday evening on I-65 in Clark County, Indiana.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirms the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-65 Northbound at the 1.3 mile marker.
The victim was transported by ambulance to UofL hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, but the sheriff’s office reported that the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim did stop.
