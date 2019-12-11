Report: Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers

(WAVE) - Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein reached a $25 million settlement with dozens of female accusers who say the disgraced filmmaker sexually harassed and assaulted them for years, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
The Times report reveals the settlement is between Weinstein, his production company board, which is now bankrupt, and more than 30 accusers.
18 of the accusers would split $6.2 million of the settlement, which will be paid for through the Weinstein Company’s insurance.
The deal is not finalized, however, until it is approved in court and signed off by all parties involved. If the settlement goes through, the disgraced movie-maker will not have to admit to any wrongdoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.