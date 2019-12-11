Shoplifting suspects found with over $25K in merchandise

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Five women arrested in Elizabethtown for shoplifting have been charged with engaging in organized crime.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Elizabethtown police were called to the Kroger in the 300 block of Dolphin Drive about several people shoplifting merchandise. The suspect left before police arrived, but officers stopped their car a short distance away.
During the traffic stop, officers found additional merchandise from other stores in the women's car. Police said the total value of the merchandise was over $25,000.
According to police, the five women, Antoinette Avant, Jocelyn Jackson, Kimberly Coffer, Elena Rios and Kanissha Price - all have multiple aliases which they had used during previous court hearings.
All five provided police with out-of-state driver's licenses. Coffer had a Nevada license, while the others had Illinois licenses.
In addition to the organized crime charge, each woman is charged with receiving stolen property and shoplifting over $500.
