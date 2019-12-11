SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Brrrrr! Another cold start but at least it is sunny out!
Let’s dive into the setup for the days ahead...
Quiet/dry until Friday. Some light rain moves in as the day wears on. Current thinking is most of it will be east of I-65 but we’ll watch it on timing/coverage.
The light rain will linger at times in Saturday but may mix with some snowflakes by Saturday night/Sunday. No issues with the that expected at this time.
NEXT WEEK:
A stronger system rolls out Monday and Tuesday. Just like any other system, the track is not locked in this far out but there is a growing risk for multiple precipitation types in WAVE Country. This would be rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. But how much and where ...just can’t be answered just yet.
It is a system worth watching for sure as even the warmer side of this system will have some gusty t-storms to monitor.
The video today will cover this setup in more detail. Well, as detailed as I can get this far out :)
