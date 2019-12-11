UPDATE: Man killed in shooting in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood of Louisville.
The report came in around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of Patton Court, according to Metrosafe.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said once officers were on the scene, they found a black male suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro EMS arrived to transport the victim to the hospital, however, he died of his injuries at the scene.
No suspects have been named, but officers are questioning people in the area who may have information.
Anyone with further information can call or text the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
