Woman accused of shooting out drive-thru window back in state facing charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman accused of shooting out a drive-thru window at a Shelbyville KFC has been brought back to Kentucky to face charges.
33-year-old Jonelle Dare of Marietta, Georgia is charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
Dare is accused of firing shots into the drive-thru window on October 28th when employees and customers were inside the building. No one was injured.
A witness said that Dare was upset over utensils and napkins, which led to the shooting.
Dare has been booked at the Shelby County Jail.
