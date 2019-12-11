Woman accused of shooting out drive-thru window back in state facing charges

By Dustin Vogt | December 10, 2019 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 8:48 PM

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman accused of shooting out a drive-thru window at a Shelbyville KFC has been brought back to Kentucky to face charges.

33-year-old Jonelle Dare of Marietta, Georgia is charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Dare is accused of firing shots into the drive-thru window on October 28th when employees and customers were inside the building. No one was injured.

A witness said that Dare was upset over utensils and napkins, which led to the shooting.

Dare has been booked at the Shelby County Jail.

