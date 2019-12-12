Billy Reed: Remembering UofL’s first NCAA title team 40 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You see Darrell Griffith today and you swear he still could do one of the creative slams that earned him the nickname “Dr. Dunkenstein” during his senior year at the University of Louisville in 1979-80. That’s 40 years ago, believe it or not, and time has been mostly good to Griffith and his teammates on the most charming NCAA basketball champion I’ve ever covered.
A hometown prodigy, Griffith came to UofL out of Male High School, where he had become a playground legend. Upon signing with Coach Denny Crum’s team, Griffith promised that he and his high school teammate, Bobby Turner, would bring a national title to the alma mater of such noteworthy former players as Jack Coleman, Charlie Tyra, Wesley Unseld, Butch Beard and Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman.
But going into his final college season, Griffith was 0-for-3 and on the brink of being unable to emulate homeboy Muhammad Ali’s ability to predict victories and championships. At the time, by the way, Ali was the world heavyweight champion, but obviously on the downhill slide. On Oct. 2, 1980, Larry Holmes effectively ended the ring portion of Ali’s remarkable career.
A major reason the Cardinals had not been able to make it past the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Griffith’s first three seasons was Griffith himself. His offense was so mesmerizing that it drew attention from his weakness as a ball-handler. So Griffith practically lived in now-gone Crawford Gym before his senior year, dribbling between chairs arranged to make him dribble with both hands.
The team never reached the No. 1 ranking during the 1979-80 season, and was only 10th in the AP preseason poll (Indiana was No. 1). Pollsters had questions about the cast surrounding Griffith -– 6-foot-9 sophomore Scooter McCray and his freshman brother, 6-7 Rodney; unheralded freshmen Derek Smith of Hogansville, Ga., who was 6-6, and Wiley Brown, a bulky 6-8; 6-4 sophomore point guard Jerry Eaves of Louisville, and a bench led by 6-4 Roger Burkman, known for his instant defense, and 6-5 Poncho Wright, known the same way for his offense. Other than Griffith, the only senior who contributed much was 6-0 Tony Branch, who could play both guard spots.
After a preseason exhibition at Charlestown, Ind., Wright stalked the locker room shouting “The Ville’s Goin’ to the Nap.” Translation: The Ville, as in Louisville, was going to The Nap, as in Poncho’s hometown of India-NAP-olis, for the Final Four in Market Square Arena.
The season seemed ruined almost before it got started when Scooter McCray went down with a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the season, a 77-75 win over Tennessee in Knoxville. Other than Griffith, Scooter was the team’s tallest player, in addition to being one of its best rebounders and passers.
When Crum named little brother Rodney to replace Scooter, it gave UofL a starting lineup of one senior (Griffith), one sophomore (Eaves), and three freshmen (Smith, Brown, and Rodney McCray). All they did was lose only three games (at Utah, Illinois at a neutral site, and Iona in Madison Square Garden) the rest of the way.
Jeez, they were fun. The fans began filling Freedom Hall for the first time, beginning with a 75-65 over powerful Ohio State on Dec. 19. Smith and Brown invented the “high five,” and spoke to each other in Pig Latin. Although only 16 when he signed with the Cards, Smith proved to be a smiling assassin, attacking the boards with passion, something noted by new ESPN announcer Dick Vitale, among others.
The Ville did, indeed, make it to the Final Four, joining Iowa, Purdue, and UCLA, a 10-time NCAA champion where Crum played before eventually becoming an assistant to John Wooden. The Cards got a break when Iowa star Ronnie Lester went down with an injury in the semifinals, opening the way for an 80-72 victory and a date with UCLA, coached by Larry Brown, for the national title.
The morning of the title game, Wiley Brown lost his artificial thumb. It finally was found in a Dumpster at the team hotel, and Brown made the first basket of the championship game, a 15-foot turnaround jumper.
It was a taut, low-scoring title game that seemed ready to turn in UCLA’s favor when Kiki Vandeweghe intercepted an Eaves pass and seemed to have a wide-open layup with 4 ½ minutes to play. But Eaves, hustling back on defense, forced Vandeweghe to alter his shot. He snatched the ensuing miss, and, instead of having a six-point lead, the Bruins were helpless to stop the Cards from closing the game with a 9-0 run.
The 59-54 victory not only gave UofL its first national title; it made the entire city look at itself differently. The Cards had proven their program was as good as anybody’s, and it led the media and the fans to begin lobbying for a series between UK and UofL, which finally came to pass in 1983.
So where are they now?
Sadly, Smith was a budding NBA superstar when he died of a heart attack while on a cruise with his family. Rodney McCray had a stellar career for the Houston Rockets, and Scooter spent some time as a Crum assistant before going into business in the late 1990s. Wiley Brown is having a successful run as head coach at IU-Southeast, Eaves is coaching at Louisville’s Simmons College and hosting a radio talk show, and Roger Burkman is the athletics director at Spalding College in Louisville. Poncho Wright lives and works in his beloved “Nap Town.”
It is widely assumed that all the team members get free drinks from the owner when they stop by a Louisville restaurant named “Griff’s.”
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter and regular contributor of sports columns to WAVE3.com. Contact him at billyreedcolumns@gmail.com.
