Billy Reed: Remembering UofL’s first NCAA title team 40 years later

The team never reached the No. 1 ranking during the 1979-80 season, and was only 10th in the AP preseason poll (Indiana was No. 1). Pollsters had questions about the cast surrounding Griffith -– 6-foot-9 sophomore Scooter McCray and his freshman brother, 6-7 Rodney; unheralded freshmen Derek Smith of Hogansville, Ga., who was 6-6, and Wiley Brown, a bulky 6-8; 6-4 sophomore point guard Jerry Eaves of Louisville, and a bench led by 6-4 Roger Burkman, known for his instant defense, and 6-5 Poncho Wright, known the same way for his offense. Other than Griffith, the only senior who contributed much was 6-0 Tony Branch, who could play both guard spots.