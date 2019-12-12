Christopher 2X: Well-known community activist among those pardoned by Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A community activist has been pardoned of past crimes.
Christopher 2X was one of the hundreds of people who were pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during his last week in office.
2X’s pardon states he is, “a man with a heart for community service. He has turned his life around after a rocky start many years ago and he has paid his debt to society. In fact, he has paid that debt with dividends that continue to multiply and bless those with whom he interacts.”
Several people who have worked closely with 2X over the years requested his pardon.
