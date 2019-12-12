Community activists pardoned by Bevin

“As someone who has known Christopher 2X for many years and watched him change the lives of so many Kentuckians, I am truly honored to have helped make this pardon happen and congratulate him on this wonderful news. Christopher 2X is a great example of someone who made mistakes when he was a young man and used his second chance at life to positively impact his community, especially through reaching out to Louisville’s youth, providing safe places for them, and advocating for parents to be more involved in their children’s lives. I’ve been proud to work with him over the years on criminal justice reform and issues like Economic Freedom Zones, and look forward to continuing our efforts together.”