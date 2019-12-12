EKU hopes to end skid vs No. 1 Louisville

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 67 percent of Louisville's scoring this season. For Eastern Kentucky, Jomaru Brown, Ty Taylor and Darius Hicks have scored 49 percent of the team's points this season.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 28.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.