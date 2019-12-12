Flu death reported in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville health officials have announced the first official flu death.
They say the unvaccinated man or woman had underlying medical conditions. They died on Dec. 7. Because of patient privacy laws, health officials could not release any other details.
Louisville has seen a sharp rise in flu cases in the past two weeks. There were 202 new laboratory-confirmed cases the week ending on Dec. 7, compared to 121 new laboratory cases the week ending Nov. 30 and 90 new cases the week ending Nov. 23.
Vaccination to prevent the flu is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications, including:
- Children younger than 5, and especially children younger than two
- Adults age 65 and older
- Pregnant women and women up to two weeks after the baby’s birth
- Residents of nursing homes and long-term facilities
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with weakened immune systems
Flu shots are available at physicians’ offices, pharmacies and at many grocery stores. The cost of flu shots is covered by most insurance plans, by Medicare and by Medicaid.
