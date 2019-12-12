FORECAST: Clouds increasing this afternoon

By Brian Goode | December 12, 2019 at 6:34 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 10:59 AM

ALERT DAY

  • Monday - 12/16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not as much blue sky this Thursday afternoon as high clouds flow overhead. Temperatures will at least have the chance to climb well into the 40s.

Under a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night, we'll stay a bit more insulated with temperatures not a cold in the 20s and lower 30s.

Mainly cloudy for Friday with areas of light rain or drizzle, mainly along and east of I-65. There will be some dry time with highs in the 40s.

Drizzle and light rain will increase late night into early Saturday.

A strong storm system is expected late Sunday night through Tuesday. Multiple weather elements may impact your plans and travel during this time.

Stay close for updates.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 12/12 8AM

