FORECAST: Clouds increasing this afternoon

- Monday - 12/16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not as much blue sky this Thursday afternoon as high clouds flow overhead. Temperatures will at least have the chance to climb well into the 40s.
Under a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night, we'll stay a bit more insulated with temperatures not a cold in the 20s and lower 30s.
Mainly cloudy for Friday with areas of light rain or drizzle, mainly along and east of I-65. There will be some dry time with highs in the 40s.
Drizzle and light rain will increase late night into early Saturday.
A strong storm system is expected late Sunday night through Tuesday. Multiple weather elements may impact your plans and travel during this time.
Stay close for updates.
