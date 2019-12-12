FORECAST: Milder day ahead for WAVE Country

ALERT DAY
- Monday - 12/16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will start off this Thursday on a cold yet sunny note. Some high level clouds will stream in by the afternoon with highs a few degrees warmer than Wednesday.
Under a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night we’ll stay a bit more insulated with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds win out on Friday with clouds continuing to build. Expect high temperatures to max out in the 40s during the afternoon.
Showers become likely later Friday evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will hold above freezing with no major issues expected.
A strong storm system expected late Sunday night through Tuesday. Multiple weather elements may impact your plans/travel during this time.
Stay close for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.