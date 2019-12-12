Former UofL linebacker Robert McCune, 9 others slammed with federal conspiracy, fraud charges

(WAVE) – A former University of Louisville linebacker, Robert McCune, is among ten ex-NFL players charged for conspiracy, wire fraud, and healthcare fraud.
McCune played for UofL in 2001 and 2002 and went on to play for the Washington Redskins.
The federal charges involve the league's health reimbursement account plan for retired players and their families.
According to a Department of Justice indictment, the plan paid out $3.4 million of nearly $4 million dollars of phony claims submitted between 2017 and 2019 for services and items that raised a red flag for investigators.
"Numerous individuals, including the NFL players involved, submitted claims for durable medical equipment including items for more than $50,000 on a single claim. However, no such equipment was provided,” FBI Special Agent George Piro said. “In many cases, the medical providers and doctors had never even treated the patients involved.”
Investigators say the scheme involved two ring leaders who recruited other former players willing to participate.
Of the ten people charged, six agreed to self-surrender and four were arrested.
