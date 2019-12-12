Fort Campbell holds memorial service for those killed in plane crash 34-years ago

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WAVE) - Fort Campbell honored and remembered hundreds of soldiers killed in a plane crash 34-years ago.
Eight crew members and 248 soldiers died after a plane crash at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada.
The soldiers were heading back to Fort Campbell after a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.
The 101st Airborne Division held its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial on Thursday.
