Fort Campbell holds memorial service for those killed in plane crash 34-years ago
The Gander Memorial at Fort Campbell honors the lives lost after a plane crash at the Gander International Airport in 1985. (Source: Fort Campbell)
By WAVE3.com Staff | December 12, 2019 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 4:51 PM

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WAVE) - Fort Campbell honored and remembered hundreds of soldiers killed in a plane crash 34-years ago.

Eight crew members and 248 soldiers died after a plane crash at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada.

The soldiers were heading back to Fort Campbell after a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

The 101st Airborne Division held its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial on Thursday.

