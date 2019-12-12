Late Humana founder David Jones honored months after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special ceremony at Humana on Wednesday honored the life of company founder David Jones.
Jones died this year after undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a form of cancer.
Jones graduated from Male High School and UofL.
He attended Harvard and Yale before teaming up with Wendell Cherry to found Humana, which is now a $37 billion health insurance giant.
Jones served as Humana’s CEO for 37 years, and the board chairman for 44. He was 88 years old.
“We are so grateful they called Louisville, our great city, their home,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “And we celebrate their memories because their spirit and generosity have shaped our lives as individuals, and the life and future of our hometown, and I guarantee you they will inspire us forever more. What a gift.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.