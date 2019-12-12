Lewis resigns as Ky. education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Board of Education has accepted the resignation of the state's education commissioner.
The resignation of Dr. Wayne Lewis was voluntary, according to David Karem, chairman of the Kentucky Board of Education. As a condition of the resignation, Lewis will receive 120 days pay and health insurance coverage.
Kevin Brown, general council for the Jefferson County Public Schools since October 2018, was named the interim commissioner. Brown will start his duties on Dec. 18. Brown has previously served a interim education commissioner following the retirement Terry Holliday in 2015.
Karem said a nationwide search will be done to choose the Kentucky’s next education commissioner.
Lewis was named to the post in October 2018 after being appointed interim commissioner by Gov. Matt Bevin six months earlier.
The board, made up of members appointed Tuesday by new Governor Andy Beshear in his first executive order, voted to accept the terms of the resignation without dissent.
The new Kentucky Board of Education members were sworn in this morning before a special meeting.
Ten of the 11 members of the Bevin-appointed board filed a lawsuit within hours of Beshear's announcement, claiming the move to replace them was legally questionable.
The fight by the now-former board members to retain their seats reached the Kentucky Supreme Court. The Commonwealth’s highest court also rejected a motion for injunction previously denied by Franklin Circuit Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
