LMPD internal investigation shows officer cursed at, discouraged domestic violence victims from seeking help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many view Louisville Metro Police officers as protectors, but one officer is accused of being just the opposite.
“They called to get help," Center for Women and Families CEO Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said. "And not only did they not get help, but they really were re-victimized because they were blamed.”
Wessels-Martin is talking about officer David Slovak, who resigned from LMPD on March 14, three days after Chief Steve Conrad informed Slovak he planned to fire him.
Conrad cited the way Slovak handled nearly a dozen domestic violence cases as the reason for his termination.
WAVE 3 News obtained copies of LMPD’s internal investigation into Slovak’s behavior. According to the report, while responding to one domestic violence situation, he cursed at the victim more than 20 times, called the suspect “Big Pimpin'”, and told the victim not to come to court.
Meanwhile, the report says he told the suspect the charge might not stick, stating, “If she don’t show up for court, man, you’re good.”
“The perpetrator will blame the victim," Wessels-Martin said. "It’s your fault I’m doing this. It’s your fault this is happening. That gets reiterated by the police officer not handling it well.”
LMPD’s internal investigation found more problems.
During another domestic violence call, the report shows Slovak called the suspect “Big Daddy” and told him he would “write up the paperwork to make him look like a rockstar.” Again, according to the documents, “He discouraged the victim from signing the strangulation worksheet and the lethality assessment form.” It also says Slovak publicly mocked the victim, saying, “This is so stupid.”
Wessels-Martin says that kind of behavior can be devastating for a victim’s state of mind.
“This just deepens that scar," she said. “It just deepens that wound of maybe I really was to blame. I’m not worth anything. If a police officer can’t protect me, then maybe it doesn’t matter.”
LMPD’s investigation notes Slovak also “discouraged victims from contacting advocates for the Center for Women and Families on six different domestic violence cases,” something Wessels-Martin said hurts because of how much her organization relies on police.
“We see them as our partners," she said. "We see them as collaborators to make the community better and hopefully get in front of domestic violence.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to Slovak’s attorney, David Leighty, who told us his client had a right to an appeal but chose not to go through that process. Leighty also said for years, nobody from LMPD told his client the way he was handling the cases was wrong.
