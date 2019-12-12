Louisville teen’s recovery story helps secure grant for Oldham County Humane Society

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville teenager's story helped secure a generous donation for a local humane society.
The Humane Society of Oldham County received $50,000 from the Petco Foundation on Wednesday.
The foundation chose to use 17-year-old Shane Roof's story for their holiday wish grant. He suffered from quadriplegia, but he used his rescue dog to help him in his recovery.
Roof said he is glad his story helped the shelter who helped him.
“The Humane Society of Oldham County, they're the reason I have my service dog now,” he said, “and to give back to them means the world to me.”
Roof said he and his rescue service dog Samson are best friends, and the grant will allow he and Samson to go on a shopping spree at Petco.
