Louisville Water crews repair 63-year-old pipe on Arterburn Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water crews were out Wednesday repairing a section of a pipe installed on Arterburn Avenue in 1966.
The utility has recently inspected 92 miles of pipe.
The company said the Arterburn Avenue location is one of 150 sections of pipe in need of repair.
The issue was discovered through a robotic inspection.
“We actually have the probes that swim through the pipe while the pipe is full of water,” Louisville Water Vice President & Chief Engineer Tim Kraus said. “The benefit of that is that we do not have to take the pipe out of service during the inspection.”
Louisville Water said it hopes the newly-replaced portion will last another 100 years without incident.
