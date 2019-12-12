Mall St. Matthews going green with solar panels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major shopping center in Louisville is going green.
Mall St. Matthews will install more than 1,400 solar panels.
Brookfield Properties is the landlord for Mall St. Matthews and sister property Oxmoor Center just down Shelbyville Road.
The group debuted a similar installation at Oxmoor in 2017.
With the new panels at Mall St. Matthews, Brookfield will now manage the largest solar installation in Louisville, and the largest commercial solar installation in the state.
