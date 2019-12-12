Man found guilty of attempted murder for shooting ISP officer sentenced to home incarceration

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man who was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer will not serve any more time in prison.
Oscar Kays, 81, was sentenced to home incarceration Thursday in a Clark County courtroom.
Kays shot Indiana State Police Trooper Morgenn Evans in the head after being pulled over on suspected intoxication in 2017.
On Nov. 13, Kays was found guilty of attempted murder and resisting arrest but ruled him not guilty of aggravated battery.
During his sentencing, Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the natural inclination would be to be compassionate to Kays, but emphasized that he targeted and shot Trooper Evans specifically because he was an ISP officer.
Kays’ defense attorney, Brian Butler, said in his closing statement that Kays did not intend to kill Evans, that his motive behind the shooting was to go home, not kill a law-enforcement officer.
