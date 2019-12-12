Missing Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger; Silver Alert issued

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 56-year-old man who police believe is in extreme danger.
Cameron Dwayne Reed was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Columbus, according to Indiana State Police.
Reed is described as being 5’10’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with grayish-white hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a stocking cap and a black and red checkered jacket. He has a tattoo of a bird of his right forearm.
Police said Reed may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.
