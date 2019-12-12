New funding will reverse ‘no collection-no delay’ holiday rules set during budget discussions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government is reversing a policy that had suspended residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection within the Urban Services District on four holidays, due to citywide budget cuts for 2020 Fiscal Year.
Although the policy was implemented on Labor Day, Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration and Metro Council have worked out an agreement to split the estimated $70,000 for services on the other three holidays, beginning with New Year’s Day.
Public Works will cover $35,000 from its Fiscal Year 2020 budget and Council will cover the rest from its own carryforward funds from Fiscal Year 2019.
Besides Labor Day and New Year’s, the “no collection-no delay” holiday policy was to affect Martin Luther King Day and Memorial Day.
Instead, those holidays, like others, will incur a one day delay, and per usual, all collections for the remainder of the week will also be delayed one day.
Residents who rely on private haulers for garbage, recycling and yard waste collection should consult those haulers about holiday collection schedules.
