North Vernon man dies in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A North Vernon man has died after a crash in Jennings County, Indiana on Tuesday.
Indiana State Police say Mark Holt, 58, was driving south on State Road 7, near County Road 750 North when his truck left the road, then returned to the road, overturned and then caught fire.
As a result of the crash, Holt received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing by the Indiana State Police.
