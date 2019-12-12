Prospect residents asked to curb water usage following sewer line break

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people who live in Prospect are being asked to restrict their water use after a sewer line break in the area.
MSD officials reported a break in a section of the 30-inch main.
It runs under Harrod’s Creek, behind Harrod’s Run Road and Timber Creek Court.
Since the break has caused sewage to spill into Harrod’s Creek, officials are asking residents to avoid the area.
MSD also advises that customers will not see any problems with their sewage services.
