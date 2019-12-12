Real ID requirements expand to Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – The Real ID-compliant card access is being expanded to Henry County.
Residents in Henry Country who have an existing driver’s license, permit or personal ID may visit the driver’s license office at the KYTC headquarters in Frankfort to apply for a voluntary travel ID to be compliant with the upcoming real ID requirements.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, other Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards will no longer be accepted to board domestic flights.
