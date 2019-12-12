Report: Goodell says ‘thorough’ investigation into Patriots taping Bengals is coming

(WAVE) – The NFL is reportedly conducting a “thorough” investigation into the New England Patriots to see if the team tried to cheat by videoing opponents, according to a Bleacher Report article.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the issue in Dallas on Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s under review," Goodell said. “We’re gonna be thorough, and we’re gonna get all the facts, and we’ll go from there.”
According to the report, the Bengals reportedly told NFL officials that a Patriots employee was recording their sidelines during a game.
The Patriots said it was a mistake.
Goodell also said the Patriots’ Spygate scandal of 2007, in which the team was caught recording a New York Jets coach’s signals, would play into the investigation.
