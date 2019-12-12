SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

Fairly quiet weather into the weekend. Clouds will continue to fill in this afternoon and tonight. Light rain/drizzle develops Friday but mainly along/east of I-65. More light rain/drizzle expected late Friday night into Saturday. Colder air looks to move in by late Saturday afternoon and that may change some of the drizzle to flurries. But overall, nothing major expect the next couple of days. But not exactly “pretty” weather either.
LATE SUNDAY-TUESDAY:
This is when our weather turns more active. There are still many questions on how this system enters WAVE Country and exits. But we do see enough support for just about every type of weather to be at risk of taking place from one end of WAVE Country to the other.
We will start watching the radar Sunday night/Monday morning for any wintry weather to develop right over the area. I-64 north is looking more likely to see that potential at this time. There is no way to discuss amounts at this point as the concern is more about timing than anything for any travel impacts.
Warmer air does look to push into our area but how far north? That will be the key on switching anything wintry to rain. For now, it appears many will have that potential to warm to rain. In fact, too much of a warm air push could then add thunderstorms into the mix for our southern counties by the afternoon.
There is a growing sign of a “dry slot” to give us break at some point Monday evening before we then get back into the colder side of the system with some light snow.
This would all wrap up by Tuesday morning.
So as you can see, there is a lot to watch/track and even small changes in the track lead to BIG changes in the details locally.
We have been discussing this system often so most are aware of it, and keep that thinking going. We will have many forecast updates to come.
