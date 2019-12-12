TARC and Kroger partner together for improved mobility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City, or more commonly known as TARC, has partnered together with Kroger to improve mobility to the grocery stores across the region.
There will be 20 in-store Kroger locations across the region (Kentucky and Indiana) for the public to now add fare and purchase MyTARC cards.
“This partnership increases the opportunities available to our entire community, making it easier for employees to connect to jobs, students to attend class, and for the Greater Louisville area to access needed resources each day," TARC Executive Director Ferdinand Risco Jr. said.
MyTARC electronic fareboxes were installed on all TARC buses on Jan. 7, 2019. The new fare collection system allows customers to travel more easily with just a “tap” of their card, replacing a 20-year-old farebox that only accepted cash and paper tickets.
Below is a map of the Kroger locations that are part of the TARC/Kroger partnership.
