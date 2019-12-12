Work continues on large sewer pipe under Harrods Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD has stopped the sewage overflow at the construction site on Harrods Creek in Prospect, allowing work for the sewer line repair to proceed.
Installation of sheet piling, which forms a protective box for the workers, has begun and will continue through early next week. The process will be noisy.
“We apologize to the neighbors and appreciate their patience,” MSD said in a press release.
Once the protective box is constructed, workers can remove the soil inside the box and repair the break.
MSD will be using tanker trucks in the Ken Carla Subdivision. Drivers should use caution in the area of U.S. 42 and Ken Carla Drive.
Due to the seriousness of the situation, MSD will be working 24/7 until the repair is complete.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.