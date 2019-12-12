YouthBuild hosts Building Lives Breakfast, shows off community accomplishments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A community program showed off its success on Wednesday morning over breakfast.
The Building Lives Breakfast, hosted by YouthBuild, introduced people who are part of the program or who have graduated from the program. YouthBuild is an organization with a mission of helping young people accomplish life goals like preparing for college or a new career.
The organization’s leaders want people to understand the lasting impact they're having on lives.
A graduate of YouthBuild said it can help anyone who needs assistance.
“I recommend it to everybody,” Nkenge Hannah said.
WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee emceed Wednesday morning’s event.
