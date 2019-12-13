Arrest made in November shooting that injured 1 in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County man is in jail after being accused of shooting another man in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Michael Greenwell Jr., 18, is accused of shooting the victim on Nov. 15 in the 3400 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Longfield Avenue and Churchill Downs.
According to the arrest report, Greenwell and the victim’s mother got into a verbal argument at a restaurant. Once Greenwell arrived, Greenwell’s mother told him “you got to finish him off. You have to kill him."
Greenwell then shot the victim, who’s in his late teens or early 20′s several times, striking him in the right hand and butt.
Greenwell’s arrest report says he and the victim knew each other from the area. It also says that Greenwell had robbed the restaurant twice before.
Greenwell is now charged with assault.
