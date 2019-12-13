Bevin tweetstorm addresses pardon backlash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes when public figures are about to send multiple tweets, they’ll begin with something like “1/3," indicating that three tweets are about to hit your timeline.
Friday evening as Kentuckians were putting on their coats to head home for the cold weekend, former Gov. Matt Bevin began a tweet with “1/20.”
What followed was Bevin’s lengthy explanation for why he chose to pardon those he did, decisions that in the last 24-48 hours have come under heavy scrutiny. Among those set free by the stroke of a Bevin pen were five accused killers, a child rapist and dozens of other violent offenders.
News outlets across the state watched as Bevin’s tweetstorm stretched from 5:14 p.m. to 5:44 p.m. In case you’re not on Twitter, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.
Below is a look at the tweets:
