Caroling W. KY teachers surprise students

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Several young students in western Kentucky were pleasantly surprised when a group of leaders from their school showed up at their homes Thursday night to sing for them.
This is the second year leaders from Deer Park Elementary in Daviess County have gone out caroling for their English learners. After spending the evening with them, the tight bond these teachers have created with their students is obvious just by the smiles on their faces.
“I just have this love for these kids," says English Language Instructor Anita Weidmann. "They keep me going every day.”
Over the years, Weidmann ha watched her class grow.
“When I first started in 2009, I had five EL students," Weidmann explains. "And currently, I have 51, 10 years later.”
A majority of those students got a special visit. However, the songs weren’t the only surprise.
The caroling group also brought sweets like candy canes and chocolate.
“They just can’t believe that we did it,” Weidmann says. "I mean, they think it’s really cool their teachers came to their house to sing just for them.”
While they may not focus their lessons around learning music, the group managed to hit every chord while helping to spread cheer this holiday season.
