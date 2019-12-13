Diabetes drug metformin probed by FDA for potential cancer-causing agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking into the diabetes drug metformin and whether it is contaminated with the same cancer-causing agent that forced Zantac and its generic versions to be recalled earlier in 2019.
NBC affiliate KSBY reports metformin is a drug taken by sufferers of type 2 diabetes to help control their blood sugar. Common brand names of the medication include Fortamet and Glucophage.
Diabetes is reportedly one of the most deadly diseases in the United States, and the World Health Organization predicts it will be in the top ten most deadly diseases in the world in the next decade.
