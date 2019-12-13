Dickie V says Bevin should be ‘ashamed’ over man he pardoned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two sports personalities are weighing in on former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s pardons.
Bob Valvano took to Twitter on Thursday to express his frustration about a man Bevin pardoned. His tweet read in part, “Matt Bevin just pardoned a man who raped a 9-year-old, after he served just one year. One. Got kids? How ya feel bout that?”
Dick Vitale replied to the tweet, stating, “Bevin should be ashamed of himself/how can he go (to) sleep & feel good about himself? This is a disgrace!”
The tweet was likely referring to the pardon of Micah Schoettle.
Schoettle’s pardon states he was convicted in 2018 of rape, incest, sexual abuse and sodomy.
His pardon states he was “convicted of a heinous crime based only on testimony that was not supported by any physical evidence. In fact, any and all evidence that is available, refutes the allegations that were made. This case was investigated and prosecuted in a manner that was sloppy at best. I do not believe that the charges against Mr. Schoettle are true.”
Schoettle was one of several controversial pardons Bevin made before leaving office.
