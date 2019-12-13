Ford recalls nearly 550,000 trucks built in Louisville over interior fire hazard

(WAVE) - Ford has issued another recall on its Super Duty pickup trucks only a few days after recalling vehicles over faulty tailgates, according to an International Business Times report.
547,538 trucks have an interior fire risk due to sparks from seatbelt buckles.
Only one report of a fire starting after a crash has been recorded. No one was hurt in that accident, but the blaze happened because a “front seat belt pretensioner that deploys during a crash can generate excessive sparks.”
The IPT report quotes a Ford statement as saying, “in some cases, this could ignite the carpet or carpet insulation in the area of the B-pillar.”
The trucks were built in Louisville at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant between October 2018 and October 2019.
Owners of Ford Super Duty trucks affected by the recall can bring it to a dealership to be fixed.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.