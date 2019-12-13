FORECAST: Not the prettiest weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of light rain and fog will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will not move much as we stay in the 40s.
Rain chances shift to the east during the morning hours. I can’t rule out a sprinkle as clouds hang tough through the afternoon. Expect temperatures to fall from the 40s in the early afternoon into the 30s by sunset.
Temperatures continue to fall Saturday night into early Sunday. Low temperatures will fall below freezing under a cloudy sky. The first part of Sunday appears dry with a better chance for some light snow showers and a wintry mix (mainly north of Louisville) Sunday evening.
