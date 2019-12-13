FORECAST: Showers increase tonight

- Monday, December 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be cloudy much of the day with passing areas of drizzle possible, mainly to the east.
Temperatures will be able to push to near or above 50 degrees.
The coverage of light rain will increase Friday night into early Saturday. It will be light and mainly drizzle at times. Poor visibility on the roads.
Rain chances may linger at times through midday Saturday.
We’ll begin to feel the cooler air pushing in with temperatures dropping by later in the day. Much of the precipitation will end by afternoon, but a few flurries can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures will fall back near or below freezing by Sunday morning.
A strong storm system is expected late Sunday night through Tuesday. Multiple weather elements may impact your plans/travel during this time.
Stay close for updates.
