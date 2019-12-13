FORECAST: A wet and foggy night expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) = It will be cloudy much of the day with drizzle and light rain increasing by late Friday afternoon and evening.
Expect a damp Friday night with light rain/drizzle and fog. Temperatures will not move much overnight. Rain chances may linger at times through midday Saturday.
We'll begin to feel the cooler air pushing in with temperatures dropping by later in the day. Much of the precipitation will end by afternoon, but a few flurries can't be ruled out.
Temperatures fall back near or below freezing by Sunday morning.
A strong storm system is expected late Sunday night through Tuesday. Multiple weather elements may impact your plans/travel during this time.
Stay close for updates.
