Hart County man charged with sexual exploitation offenses

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Munfordville man is facing several charges following an investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
Devin Avery, 25, is accused of posting several sexually explicit images of underage females online.
Police confiscated equipment used to facilitate the crime following a search warrant on Wednesday.
Avery is charged with rape and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He’s locked up in the Hart County Detention Center.
