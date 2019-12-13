Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Heisman Trophy finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young head an Associated Press All-Big Ten football team dominated by players from conference champion Ohio State. Fields is the AP offensive player of the year, Young is defensive player of the year and the Buckeyes' Ryan Day is coach of the year. Purdue freshman David Bell was named top newcomer. Ohio State has eight players on the first team in voting by 25 media members. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor is on the first team for the third straight year.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton is trying not to let New Orleans' latest bout with key injuries undermine his club's Super Bowl aspirations. The Saints are adapting to the loss of defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins as the Colts come town trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. New Orleans has already demonstrated resilience in the face of injuries to players no less prominent than record-setting quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints went 5-0 without Brees and have already clinched the NFC South Division title for a third year running.