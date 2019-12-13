Kentuckiana Korean American Association helps Louisville homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An act of good cheer in Downtown Louisville on Friday, just in time for Christmas.
The Kentuckiana Korean American Association donated several winter jackets to people at Wayside Christian Mission.
Jacinda Evans was extremely grateful for the gift.
“There’s a lot of people out there like us, that are, like I said, transitioning into a different life,” Evans said. “So, a lot of us don’t have the necessities that we need and being out there without a coat is extremely devastating. And it’s very unhealthy.”
“Its good for the community, you know?,” John Kang, with the Kentuckiana Korean American Association said. "They’re people who really need a warm jacket like this kind of weather."
Wayside Christian Mission serves about six hundred homeless men, women and children in Louisville.
