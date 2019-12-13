Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic White House hopefuls agree President Donald Trump must be defeated next year, but the unity ends there. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, accusing them of not being willing to stand up to the rich. That followed Buttigieg suggesting that wiping out nearly all of the nation’s college debt -- as Warren has called for -- wasn’t realistic. And all of that came on the heels of a weeklong, Warren-Buttigieg feud over past legal work and holding closed-door fundraisers.