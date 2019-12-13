LFD firefighters double Meals on Wheels deliveries as home check-ups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Meals on Wheels got some support from Louisville Fire Department employees Friday.
LFD firefighters helped deliver an annual supply of shelf-stable food items to Meals on Wheels recipients.
The department’s battalion chief said he and his co-workers enjoy getting out into the community to help check on people in their homes to make sure they’re safe.
“Working with Meals on Wheels and other city agencies, it allows us to get in to meet the public, to see what their needs are, and checking those smoke detectors for them,” LFD Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said.
Each Meals on Wheels box contains five meals to be kept on-hand in the event of inclement weather when hot meals cannot be delivered.
