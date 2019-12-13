Live-action gaming experience hits Louisville, first of its kind in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Live-action entertainment has hit Louisville!
Activate Games, an active gaming experience that merges physical activity with technology, opened its first location in Louisville on Dec. 6th. The location at Hurstborne Parkway and Taylorsville Lane in Jeffersontown is the very first of its kind in the United States.
Lexington-based Breakout Games partnered to with Activate to create the unique 12,000 square foot property. The location features unique gaming experiences such as touch-activated climbing walls, laser mazes, and electronic basketball arcade games.
The new and innovative concept allows a mixture of electronic and high-tech gaming experiences with physical and mental activity. The competitive gaming experiences are highly customizable with many gaming opportunities available for all skill levels.
“Some of the games are a little more mental and cerebral, where you’re having to recognize patterns, or we have a trivia room which isn’t as physical," Bryce Anderson, the co-owner of Activate Games, said. “But a lot of them do require physical activity. We think it’s a fun way for people to actually get exercise while enjoying time with friends and being mentally challenged.”
Guests must be at least ten-years-old to play, and those 13 and under must be with an adult.
The games are played in groups of at least three people.
An electronic wristband is provided that allows guests to keep track of high scores and progress in games.
For more information on Activate Games, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.