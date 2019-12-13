LMPD investigating fatal crash near Algonquin and South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed in a one-vehicle wreck on the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway.
Metrosafe confirmed a vehicle hit a tree Thursday night near Algonquin and South Louisville.
Around 9 p.m., Metrosafe started getting calls for rescue on a report of a car that slammed into a tree.
When LMPD and emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the car against the tree and called Louisville Fire Department crews.
However, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released.
Metrosafe reported it is unknown what caused the crash.
A section of Algonquin Parkway is shut down.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
